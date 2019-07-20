The women of the LPGA teed off for the seventh day of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Saturday was the final round of the four-ball tournament as golfers from around the world competed for the top spot.
“It’s been a great tournament and it’s easy for us because we’re about two and a half hours away so we like to follow the LPGA and this is perfect,” said Tami Lynch from Toledo Ohio.
Other than being huge golf fans, the Lynch family have a much more specific reason for following the tour and wearing their Canadian t-shirts.
“We have hosted Alena Sharp since her rookie year about 14 years ago so we follow her when it’s in a derivable area,” Tami said.
Sharp represents team Canada in the tournament with other big names like Brooke Henderson and pairings like this have been the talk of the town.
One of the favorite parts of this tournament has been the brand new format which consists of 72 hours of women going against each other in teams.
The rounds are in the style of alternate shot and best ball for a $2 million purse.
This is the first time the format has been used in the ladies professional golf association.
“There’s no other tournament that has been quite like this and I think it just adds something extra,” Tami said.
Besides the unique format, the Lynch family said out of the dozens of LPGA tours they’ve been to over the years, the Great Lakes Bay Invitational is one of their new favorites.
“Midland has been wonderful and very welcoming. They put on a great tournament, so thank you to Dow for the big sponsorship and it’s been fun,” Tami said.
Dow announced last year a five-year commitment to host the Great Lakes Bay Invitational and fans are already hoping for more than that.
“Keep it going that would be great,” Tami said.
