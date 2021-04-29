Four bats have tested positive across four counties in Michigan, including Midland County.
The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services, Agriculture and Rural Development, and Natural Resources are urging residents to stay safe.
The bats have tested positive for rabies in Clinton, Ingham, Kent, and Midland counties. In 2020, there were 56 cases of rabies in animals in Michigan, including 53 rabid bats.
“With warm weather coming, it is possible for Michiganders to unintentionally come into contact with a potentially infected animal,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “If you come into physical contact with a wild animal or are bitten or scratched, it is important that you seek medical care quickly to keep a treatable situation from becoming potentially life-threatening.”
Rabies, which is fatal to humans if not properly treated before symptoms begin, is transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal.
“Exposures can take place in a variety of settings, including when bats are found in the bedroom of a sleeping person or a child comes into contact with an infected animal. It is important to seek medical care to determine the need for post-exposure treatment,” the state said.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
