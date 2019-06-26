Four juvenile males have been charged in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old on June 21st at Carman-Ainsworth High School.
The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office authorized charges Monday against the youth whose ages ranged from 14 to 16.
The juveniles are charged with carrying a concealed weapon in the incident that left Eithan Williams with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The shooting happened after a fight at a basketball event inside the school spilled outside.
Flint Township Police Chief Kevin Salter reported Williams is still hospitalized, but is currently in stable condition.
The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Hart at (810) 600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.