Four people are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child that happened in October.
According to Prosecutor David Leyton, three of them are charged with 13 counts including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, conspiracy to discharge a weapon into a building causing death, discharging a weapon in a building causing death, felony firearm, and malicious destruction with a firearm.
The remaining individual is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to discharge a firearm.
Two of the individuals are awaiting extradition in Georgia.
Law enforcement is still searching for one of the suspects.
At this time none of the four have been arraigned.
Messiah Williams, 3, died after someone shot at his home in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Ave. in Flint on Oct. 22 at 11:30 p.m.
Messiah was inside the home when he was hit and later passed away.
