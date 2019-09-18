A hall of fame career coming to an end, a man officiating thousands of sporting events in Mid-Michigan finally hanging up his black and white striped shirt for last time.
After decades of service, Hogey Holtz will soon be enshrined into the Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame.
"I started out originally with baseball, basketball, and football," Holtz said.
As a former athlete and referee he said he felt most comfortable out on the playing field.
And after an officiating career spanning four decades in Saginaw, he's finally being recognized for his work, as an inductee into the hall of fame later this year.
"I think officials should be on there, because their part of the history of sports in Saginaw County," Holtz said.
As a Saginaw native, he grew up running track, and playing baseball, football and basketball at Michigan Lutheran Seminary.
But it wasn't until after he graduated high school and later served time in the military, that Holtz found his real passion in refereeing.
"I was looking at something to do, to stay active in the sporting field. And somebody said why don't you try officiating?" Holtz said.
And the rest is history because for forty-two years, Holtz went on to officiate some of the biggest sporting events in Saginaw County including six state finals.
If you ask him which games he enjoyed most, he'll tell you it was football.
"Because the camaraderie with the other guys on the crew, and the fact that you're real close to the athletes out there and they respect you a bit," Holtz said.
Now, all these years later, that respect coming full circle.
As he was put onto a ballot for the 2019 Saginaw County Sports Hall of Fame, all thanks to a number of his peers.
"The class that's going in with me, I had the opportunity to officiate the four young student athletes, the coach, and the two Nouvel teams that are going in,” Holtz said. “So that's quite an honor!"
