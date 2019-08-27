$5,000 reward offered after theft from gun store The Saginaw Township Police Department, ATF, and MSP are investigating the theft of multiple firearms from a gun store, and now a reward up to $5,000 is being offered to find those responsible.

Four players listed on the Heritage High School varsity football roster were among those arrested in connection to a gun store robbery in Saginaw Township.

Saginaw Township Community Schools Superintendent Bruce Martin confirmed the players were named on the roster but are no longer on the team.

Search warrants were executed Tuesday and according to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser, six people were arrested.

The robbery happened about 3 a.m. on Aug. 2 and at the time, officials estimated about 50 firearms were stolen from Showtime Guns and Ammo on Bay Road in Saginaw County.

Kaiser said six guns believed to have been stolen from Showtime were recovered in the searches.

According to Kaiser, five adults and one juvenile were arrested, and more arrests are expected.

Martin told TV5’s James Felton they are allowing the legal process to play out.

Showtime Guns and Ammo owner Bill Johnson said he is pleased with the great police work that led to these arrests.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS or the Saginaw Township Police at 989-793-2310.