Four beaches in Huron County are back open after the health department found high levels of E. coli.
After sample reports, the Huron County Health Department has reopened the following beaches:
- Bird Creek Village Park Beach
- Jenks County Park Beach
- Veteran’s Village Park Beach
- Wagener County Park Beach
