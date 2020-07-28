Four people were taken to the hospital after their boat hit the break wall on Mackinac Island.
Mackinac Island Fire Chief Jason St. Onge said at 11:18 p.m. on July 27, first responders got a call about a pleasure craft that hit the break wall.
Three people were taken via marine rescue, and then by ambulance to the Mackinac Island Medical Center. Another person was airlifted by the U.S. Coast Guard directly from the break wall and to a hospital downstate.
It’s unclear what caused the crash, or the conditions of the people onboard.
Everyone cleared the scene by 2 a.m.
