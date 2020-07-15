Four people were hurt after a vehicle slammed into a gravel train type semi-truck.
Saginaw Township Officers were called to the pin-in crash in the 4300 block of State Street, near Linda Street, at 2:35 p.m. on July 14.
Investigators said that a Pontiac Grand Am going east on State lost control in an effort to avoid a vehicle that had swerved into its path. The driver of the Grand Am lost control of the vehicle in an effort to avoid another vehicle, and crashed into the semi-truck, which was going westbound.
Two males and two females were inside the Grand Am and had to be removed by first responders. The female driver was seriously hurt, and all passengers received some injuries, although not as severe as the driver. They were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unclear.
The crash remains under investigation.
