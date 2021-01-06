Four people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles in Tuscola County on Tuesday.
It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Mertz near Riley Road.
A 2002 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Mertz when it was preparing to turn east onto Riley. State police investigators say the Expedition did not have working taillights and was rear-ended by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Expedition, 37-year-old James Smith, was hospitalized, along with two of Smith’s passengers, 37-year-old Julie Davidson and 32-year-old Tara Luna.
The driver of the Silverado, 79-year-old Elizabeth Cain, was also hospitalized.
Everyone is expected to recover.
