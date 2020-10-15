Residents can soon help clear debris at the Sanford dam.
Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) received grants from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the state of Michigan to remove the debris pile from the dam.
Work will start the week of Oct. 19 and is expected to take about two weeks.
“This is an important milestone in the clean-up process and we are grateful to NRCS for its financial support, as well as many volunteers who are helping to remove, sort and label residents’ belongings and coordinate the process,” said David Kepler, FLTF president.
FLTF is asking for volunteers to help categorize, sort, and label recovered items from the debris. It will then be distributed back to the property owners by volunteers.
Volunteers can sign up for a shift on the following days:
- Oct. 22-23
- Oct. 26-30
- Nov. 2-6
- Nov. 9-13
To volunteer or claim property visit https://www.four-lakes-taskforce-mi.com/debris-removal.html
During the clean-up, FLTF will inventory recovered items that have distinguishing marks and contact property owners to let them know they can pick up the recovered item.
Property owners who have or believe they have personal items at the Sanford Dam are asked to submit a debris claim form at bit.ly/FLTF-debris.
The recovered property will be stored at 264 W. Center St. in Sanford behind a gated, locked area, which will be monitored by law enforcement.
FLTF said residents can not go onto or near the Sanford Dam to recover their property from the debris.
Moving an item could move other items and increase the risk of more damage to the dam.
