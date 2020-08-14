The Governor’s Office announced on Aug. 14 that four million free masks will be provided to Michigan residents who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.
The masks are being distributed as part of a partnership with Ford Motor Company and FEMA.
Low income residents, seniors, schools and homeless shelters will benefit from the MI Mask Aid partnership that is a part of the Mask Up Michigan Campaign.
“Michigan needs to continue to ‘mask up’ to protect us all from COVID-19,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Vulnerable populations may have difficulties buying masks and our schools need face coverings to keep students, staff and community members safe. I am thrilled that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Ford and FEMA are working together to help control the spread of the coronavirus.”
The free masks include 1.5 million from FEMA that the state has already sent to organizations that include local community action agencies serving low income residents, MDHHS offices, Area Agencies on Aging, homeless shelters and Native American tribes.
Another one million face masks from FEMA and 1.5 million from Ford will go to low-income schools, the City of Detroit, Federally Qualified Health Centers, some COVID-19 testing sites and other organizations serving vulnerable populations.
“Masks are proven to reduce a person’s chance of spreading COVID-19 by about 70 percent. There’s also growing evidence that masks can protect the wearer’s life, by reducing the severity of COVID if they get it,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “It’s critically important to make sure communities most impacted by COVID-19 have greater access to masks at no cost. The MI Mask Aid initiative is a critical step in this effort.”
If you need a mask, call the COVID-19 hotline at (888) 535-6136.
