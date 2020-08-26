Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash.
Michigan State Police were called to the area of Broadbridge and Starville Roads in St. Clair County at 4:05 p.m. on August 25.
Troopers say a westbound vehicle hit a vehicle that was going south on Starville Road. The collision caused both vehicles to leave the road and end up in a wooded area where one of them caught fire.
A 37-year-old man from Lapeer, a 34-year-old man from New Baltimore, and a 40-year old man from Cottrellville Township, and a 37-year-old woman from Cottrellville Township all died in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
