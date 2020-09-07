Four employees at Saginaw Township Community Schools have tested positive for COVID-19.
In an email to parents Monday night the superintendent said three employees at Arrowwood Elementary tested positive and one employee at Sherwood Elementary also tested positive.
Several Arrowwood staff members are also considered “close contacts” to the people that tested positive and are in quarantine as well.
The letter to parents said staff at Arrowwood are working or teaching from home this week as the school is sanitized and cleaned deeply.
The superintendent said the school is working closely with the Saginaw County Health Department and is the following their guidelines.
Parents were told they will get weekly updates from the superintendent as part of the COVID-19 communication protocols.
