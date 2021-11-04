Four suspects have been arraigned in connection with the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man.
Clifton Terry, 30, and Andres Vela, 23, have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and eight counts of felony firearm.
Isiah Claiborne, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and three counts of felony firearm. Megan Confer has been charged with delivering/manufacturing narcotics drugs less than 50 grams and three counts of felony firearm.
The shooting happened at Eagle Ridge Square Apartments, located at 6169 Eagle Ridge Lane, on Aug. 17. Officers found Devaroe Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and neck, according to Flint Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Clarke at 810-237-6951. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
