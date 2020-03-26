A fourth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Bay County.
Bay County Executive Jim Barcia made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying an adult woman is seeking treatment at a local healthcare facility following the diagnosis.
Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz said the county learned about the fourth case on March 26.
As of 9:30 a.m. on March 26, 120 Bay County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Four of those tests have come back positive, 59 were negative, and the remainder are still pending.
"This number will grow and grow and grow," Strasz said, adding the county is working diligently to secure more testing supplies.
Strasz said these next couple of weeks are crucial to fighting the virus.
“It’s a very serious situation. We’re doing everything we can to help mitigate the virus from spreading, but we need everyone to do their part as well," he said.
Strasz is encouraging all residents to listen to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order and practice social distancing.
"Young people are not immune to this," he said. "We want young people to be aware of that as well."
Barcia said if young people have been vaping that could make them more susceptible to the virus.
“My primary goal during this unprecedented crisis is to ensure everything is being done to protect the health of the public and to avert disaster," Barcia said.
