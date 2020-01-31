The fourth case that was tested for coronavirus in the state of Michigan has come back negative, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.
The other three cases that were tested in the state have also come back negative.
The CDC, MDHHS, local public health departments, and the state’s healthcare community are actively monitoring the outbreak originating in Wuhan, China.
According to MDHHS, 2019 novel coronavirus has been identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan. Investigations are ongoing to learn more, but the person-to-person spread of the virus has occurred, according to the CDC.
According to the CDC, they believe at this time symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. If anyone believes they have symptoms and have recently traveled to Wuhan, China, or have been in contact with someone who has had the virus, they should call their healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.
Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.
