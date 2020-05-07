A fourth person is facing charges in connection to the murder of Calvin Munerlyn, who was killed while working as a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint.
A 24-year-old woman is facing three felonies related to her actions following the shooting death of 43-year-old Munerlyn on Friday, May 1, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
She is facing the following charges: tampering with evidence, lying to police investigating a violent crime, and accessory after the fact to a felony.
Her name is being withheld pending arraignment.
Ramonyea Bishop, 23, is accused of shooting Munerlyn.
Murder charges have been issued against Ramonyea, Larry Teague, and Sharmel Teague.
Ramonyea and Larry are still at large and considered armed and dangerous. A reward has been offered for information leading to their arrests.
If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
“We continue to work hard day and night to see justice through in this tragic and senseless killing,” Leyton said.
