The fourth suspect in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy has been taken into custody.
Desean Davis, Cameron Burnett, and London Walton have already been arraigned and are facing multiple charges. The fourth suspect has been at large since the shooting happened on Oct. 22.
Three men have been arraigned in connection to the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child in Flint.
Messiah Williams was shot while in the living room of a Flint home on Oklahoma Avenue. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center but later died from his injuries.
Stay with TV5 for when the fourth suspect is arraigned.
