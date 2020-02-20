The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the fourth death associated with the outbreak of E-cigarette and vaping-associated lung injuries.
The department was notified about the death of an adult female on Feb. 19.
“Although reports of new cases related to this outbreak have decreased in Michigan and across the country, new cases continue to be reported,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We urge Michigan residents to refrain from vaping until a definite source or sources have been identified. Health care providers should remain vigilant in educating their patients about the potential risks associated with vaping and report any cases to their local health department.”
Since August 2019, 73 confirmed and probably vaping-related injury cases have been reported in Michigan.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 2,758 cases have been identified in the United States as of Feb. 4.
The MDHHS has released the following reccomendations:
- People should not use THC-containing e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly from informal sources such as friends, family, or in-person or online sellers.
- E-cigarette and/or vaping products should never be used by youth, young adults or women who are pregnant.
- Individuals who do not currently use tobacco products should not start using e-cigarette or vaping products.
- Vitamin E acetate should not be added to e-cigarette or vaping products. Additionally, people should not add any other substances not intended by the manufacturer to products, including products purchased through retail establishments.
- While it appears that vitamin E acetate is associated with many of the lung injury cases, there are many different substances and product sources being investigated, and there may be more than one cause. Therefore, the best way for people to ensure that they are not at risk while the investigation continues is to consider refraining from the use of all e-cigarette and vaping products.
- Adults who continue to use an e-cigarette and vaping products should carefully monitor themselves for symptoms, such as such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting, and see a healthcare provider immediately if they develop symptoms like those reported in this outbreak.
- Adults using e-cigarettes or vaping products as an alternative to cigarettes should not go back to smoking; they should weigh all available information and consider using FDA-approved cessation medications. They should contact their healthcare provider if they need help quitting tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes are not FDA approved as a smoking cessation device.
