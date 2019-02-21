Financial Plus Credit Union is bringing back their award winning FPCU Love’s Teachers Classroom Giveaway.
They want to provide two deserving and hardworking teachers with a classroom makeover of $1,500 each.
One teacher will be selected from Saginaw County and the other from Genesee County.
This opportunity will help enhance and improve the winning teachers’ classroom.
“Teachers play such a critical role in the development of our future generation. We’re inspired by their dedication and passion and wanted to find a way to give back to them. When we came up with the classroom makeover, we were so overwhelmed with the response and stories we have received and decided to extend it into Genesee County as well,” Michelle Thompson, Area Branch Manager of FPCU said.
The submission period is now open and will remain open until Thursday, April 11th.
You can nominate a deserving teacher by submitting their name, school, and why they deserve to win.
You can nominate teachers on their company website, www.myfpcu.com.
Following the entry period, there will be a voting period for the top 5 nominated teachers in both Saginaw and Genesee Counties.
In 2018, FPCU received the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award through this initiative.
For more information on the contest visit their website at www.myFPCU.com.
