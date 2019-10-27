The City of Frankenmuth is asking its residents to run their water for a few minutes before using it due to a brownout.
According to the city, the brownout that impacted portions of the city ruined some of the instrumentation at the DPW building. Some of the equipment that is used to monitor the water towers was also impacted.
The city had to turn on additional pumps to full the towers quickly and that caused sediment in the lines.
There was no water main break or loss of pressure.
Crews are in affected areas flushing main lines.
If you have any questions, please contact the city through their City of Frankenmuth Facebook page.
