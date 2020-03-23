A case of COVID-19 has been reported in a resident of a Frankenmuth assisted living center.
On Sunday, March 22 Covenant Glen assisted living and memory care community said it was informed that a resident had tested positive for the virus.
The resident is currently hospitalized for treatment, according to a statement released by the facility.
They said all residents, resident families, and staff have been notified of the situation, and said they are in close communication with the Saginaw County Health Department.
