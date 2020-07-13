The Frankenmuth Auto Fest is canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said they cannot continue planning the event with the executive orders currently in place.
"We appreciate all of our great sponsors, dedicated volunteers, and loyal car owners for sticking with us up until now. We realize that this show is the biggest fundraiser for so many organizations; however, what is most important to us is to keep our 542 volunteers, the community of Frankenmuth, and our guests healthy and safe," organizers said in a statement on July 13.
Organizers said they will have twice the fun in 2021. The dates have been set for Sept. 10-12, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.