Greta Van Fleet, a local band from Frankenmuth, has been nominated for four Grammy awards.
Since starting in 2012, Greta Van Fleet has been on the fast track to success.
Over the past year the band’s album debuted at the top of Billboard’s rock chart and they performed on Saturday Night Live.
Like all other great bands, Greta Van Fleet had to start somewhere, and it began with getting their name from another Frankenmuth resident.
Gretna Van Fleet said it amused her when she heard the young musicians wanted to take on a variation of her name after hearing it in passing.
“Oh, I’m happy for them,” Van Fleet said. “We got to attend a concert and go kind of backstage to see the boys and that was all a thrill to do that.”
Van Fleet said she never thought much of them using her name until they became a huge hit.
She said she’s now one of their biggest fans even though she doesn’t really enjoy the rock genre.
Shanna Prystajko, from Frankenmuth, said she is excited to hear about the nominations.
“Everyone here is proud of them. I see people coming here in to town and they’re wearing the shirts and whatnot and it’s kind of cool,” Prystajko said.
Frankenmuth is very popular around the Christmas season, now residents feel this will be something else the city is known for.
“Most everybody knows that this is a tourist town, known for chicken dinners and Christmas, and to have something else come in is quite interesting and I think is somewhat a boost for the community,” Van Fleet said.
