The Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival is canceled due to coronavirus.
“The health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, and vendors is of utmost importance to us, and in accordance with the current environment we feel that this is a necessary decision,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post.
Originally scheduled from June 11 to 14, the board of directors are working to find a new date for the festival for later this year.
