It's not uncommon in Frankenmuth to see hiring signs at local businesses.
Sometimes, for the first time ever.
"We have never had to do that, no. That's something that we didn't wanna do but we kinda got to that point where we had to do it. For the sake of the rest of my employees. We need more people to come in here,” said Jessica Pallares, the Harvest Coffee House manager.
The labor shortage hits harder in a tourist city.
"Ultimately, what it results in is you have a burnt-out staff. And that's something that I don't think a lot of people understand,” Pallares said.
She has seven employees right now, ideally, she'd like ten.
"Having three people added to our staff causes us to have the flexibility that we need to move our employees around, allow them to have a day off. And things like that,” Pallares said.
With federal unemployment benefits ending Monday, Pallares is cautiously optimistic.
"We're hoping that it'll help. But that remains to be seen,” Pallares said.
Audrey Blegen is the manager of Jaami's Ice Cream and Treats.
The shop hasn't had much trouble hiring young kids, but she sees the signs around town.
"I actually know another business in town that's a restaurant that's had some struggles and they're closed Mondays and Tuesdays currently,” Blegen said.
She's hopeful about the end of unemployment benefits too.
"I do think it may impact the businesses around us though for the better and I really think that that might help bring some more business into our town and more people getting jobs and less for hiring signs around town,” Blegen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.