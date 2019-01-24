Businesses in Frankenmuth are set to bring in quite a bit of cash thanks to the annual Zehnder’s Snowfest.
The festival brings thousands of people to Mid-Michigan.
“There are a ton. It’s packed. You can barely walk up and down the sidewalks. People come from all over,” said Jeff Petercsak, ice carver.
Monica Akumah came all the way from Ghana.
“This is my first time coming here and seeing what they can use. The snow. Oh it’s so amazing. I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “When I go back I have something to tell my people.”
With so many people in town looking to have fun, it means they are spending money.
“You go to the brewery, you go to Zehnder’s, you go to wherever you can find a table,” said Bandy, Snowfest attendee.
Kyle Reece works at Harvest Coffee Haus and this is his first time working during Snowfest. He is excited for the big crowds.
“We really like the high energy atmosphere. So tomorrow when we have five people working back here making drinks it’ll be really nice,” Reece said.
Next door is Zak and Mac’s Chocolate Haus.
“Always out the door onto the sidewalks. Even though it’s so cold out, people will wait to get our chocolates,” said Marion Brooks, with the Chocolate Haus.
The Snowfest continues through Sunday.
