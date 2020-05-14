Frankenmuth businesses are preparing to reopen with new measures in place to protect employees and customers.
“It’s been the goal to help establish consistent resources and community-wide standards that will help businesses uphold Frankenmuth’s legacy of being a safe and welcome place,” said Jamie Furbush, President/CEO, of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The chamber recently released a toolkit for businesses, which included a six-step checklist for readiness.
The toolkit also provides templates for signage to educated employees and customers about new procedures, and templates of policies in preparedness and response plans.
The toolkit can be found here.
