Frankenmuth has cancelled their fireworks scheduled for June 3.
The fireworks were set to go off from Frankenmuth’s Heritage Park but were cancelled due to additional information provided by the attorney general’s office.
“Today, after consultation between and among the Frankenmuth Jaycees, the City of Frankenmuth and a conversation with the Michigan Attorney General's office, the scheduled fireworks event will clearly violate the requirements of Executive Order 110,” said City Manager Bridget Smith.
The fireworks were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is disappointing for our community and visitors that have made plans around the fireworks and we pray our guests will be kind to those whom work in our City despite their frustrations,” said Jamie Furbush, President/CEO, of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce and CVB.
The city says they look forward to a time where they can gather again safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.