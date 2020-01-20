For its 50th birthday, the Frankenmuth Cheese Hause Mouse is getting a special gift… a name.
The Cheese Haus announced Monday on Facebook they’re looking to name their little mascot.
And they’re asking for your help to find the name.
From now until the February 2 you can submit your suggestion at the store or on their Facebook post.
The suggestions will be narrowed down to four names. From there you can vote on the official name.
The mouse has been the face of the Cheese Hause since 1970, just two years after the cheese shop oepned.
So does the little gray mouse look like a Jerry? Maybe a Pepper Jack? It’s for you to decide.
The final name will be announced in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.