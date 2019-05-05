Members of a local church headed out into the community renovating parks and cleaning up streets.
It’s one thing to spend a beautiful Sunday cleaning up your own neighborhood, but the Frankenmuth Bible Church said doing that for someone else's town is even better.
“We’ve mobilized 400 of our people to come out into the community and to spend a day serving in Vassar,” said Joseph Berkobien, the lead pastor at Frankenmuth Bible Church. “We’re going out to various parks and areas in the community and showing people the love of Christ so that’s what it’s all about.”
A sea of Vassar orange and black had worship this morning before taking to the streets to clean up.
“It’s church but church out and about and not in a building so we did something different,” said Darla Bussinger, one of the volunteers.
The group of more than 400 volunteers focused on areas that are open to the public and in a little need of some TLC.
The Vassar Memorial Park was just one of out of the more than 20 locations that were worked on.
Besides the cleanup, the church offered free food for anyone who wanted to stop by.
For Bussinger, she was happy they chose Vassar.
“It’s been wonderful to be here because I’m actually a part of this community so it’s kind of home for me and it’s just a beautiful thing to come out and be able to serve your community and just see people come together and enjoy it and think it’s fun to do this,” Bussinger said.
This is the second time the Frankenmuth Bible Church has spent a day serving outside of their community and they say they already have their eyes on a spot for next year.
“Last year we served in Bridgeport,” Berkobien said. “This year we picked Vassar and next year we’ll pick a different community and it’s just a great way to go out and show our neighbors how much we care.”
Along with the Vassar City Park, volunteers also cleared brush on the rail trail and painted the city's school bus garage.
