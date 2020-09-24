Michiganders can now start voting today for the November general election.
Clerks across the state started sending out requested absentee ballots.
And they want you to know your vote is secure.
"I just didn't stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night and become a clerk this morning,” Phillip Kern, Frankenmuth City Clerk said. “Along with the people in my office staff. We have been doing this for quite a bit, quite a lot of time, we have a lot training behind us. We didn't just wake up this morning and decide we got to do this stuff."
Nearly two and a half million people in Michigan have requested an absentee ballot.
In Frankenmuth, they're expecting the majority of citizens to vote absentee.
Which makes it all the more important to follow the directions.
Once you get your ballot, think over your vote, fill in the bubbles you want, put it in the secrecy sleeve, making sure the stub and ballot are still connected, sign, date, and return.
When it comes to returning your ballot, you have a few options.
By mail, by drop box at the clerk's office, or handing it right to the city hall receptionist.
Although all the absentee voting may take a little longer to process, clerks are committed to their job.
"To think that we have to have a result by the end of the night, by the end of the week, whatever it happens to be, if it takes a little longer to get the results for this election, then so be it," Kerns said.
If you plan on mailing your ballot, Kerns recommends doing so at least ten days before election day.
