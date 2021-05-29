Hundreds of dogs are competing in the annual Frankenmuth Dog Bowl festival this weekend.
"Frankenmuth Dog Bowl is the world's largest Olympic style festival for dogs and the people they love," said Jessica Haynes, assistant chairperson of Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.
It is the festival's 14th year and continues until Sunday night.
"We're going to have some doggone fun this weekend," Haynes said.
There are tons of activities for dogs to participate in, like dock dogs where they are literally making a splash.
"And disc dog competitions, costume contests, trick contests, a pet marketplace filled with vendors," Haynes said.
After having to scale the festival back last year because of the pandemic, Haynes said she's so glad to be back in full force this year.
"Everyone's very happy after the last year, we've all gone through a lot. And dogs have really helped us throughout this pandemic process to be able to bring it back in true big Frankenmuth style is incredible," Haynes said.
Festival goers like Marcella Grzebinski said things almost feel normal.
"It's definitely getting back to what it was, if not, even more people are here, so it's awesome. All the dogs I'm seeing, all types of people and everyone's super happy, everyone's smiling, so it's great," Grzebinski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.