The Frankenmuth Farmers Market is set to open on Saturday.
“Things will be a little different this year,” said Christy Kuczynski, executive director for the market. “We have been following Saginaw County Health Department, CDC, and the Michigan Farmers Market Association very closely for advice and guidance on setting up the safest Market possible. Our vendors and guests can be assured that every measure possible to provide safe essential food services for our communities will be taken. Markets like FFM help to bolster and protect the local food supply. In a time like this, we need safe Markets.”
Due to the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, the market will only host vendors selling "life-sustaining" products and services. That includes food, plants, landscaping supplies, pet food, health and safety equipment, and hygiene products.
“It will be disappointing not to have our entire vendor family with us on opening day but we look forward to the lifting of retail restrictions very soon and getting back to business as usual. It’s important to us that we provide a well rounded market, and our artisans are a big part of that,” said Christie Kilbourn, market manager.
Strong social distancing and protective measures will be implemented for safety, the market said. All guests will be required to wear a mask while on site.
Additionally, the sidewalks around the market are being marked to remind guests to stand six-feet apart.
