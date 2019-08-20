Calling all kids!
Kids are taking over the Frankenmuth Farmers Market on Aug. 21.
Kid Vendor Day starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. They will sell alongside adult vendors.
There will be music from Gary Pretzer, character appearance, crafting with the library, and a bounce house.
The market is located at 534 N. Main Street.
The following vendors are expected:
- Carigan Family Farm
- Jean Smith with henna and face painting
- Briggs Orchard and Hoophouse
- Little Provisions
- Ingi's WheatGrass & MicroGreens
- Backwoods Blueberries
- Kernel Benny's Popcorn
- Miller's Family Orchard
- Tamara Miller with Norwex
- Sugahighcreations
- Bubble Bee Tea
- YMFarm
- Wyatt & Maggie with produce, baked goods, and bath products
- Micah & Rebecca with wood products and food gifts
- the Hudson family with honey
- Carter with dog items
- Kailey with bracelets and baked goods
- Kaitlyn with bracelets and artwork
- Lilah & Claire with baked goods
- Liam & Meena with crafts and baked goods
- Shelby with jams, relishes, and candy
- Brooklyn with jewelry
- Tzinita & Keegan with baked goods
If interested, please email frankenmuthfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
