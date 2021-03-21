The Frankenmuth Fire Department has responded to two brush fires today.
The fire department is asking residents if they choose to burn to have water near all open burns or wait for the conditions to be safer.
The dead vegetation and grass is very dry this weekend and the fire department is expecting fire danger to be high tomorrow.
