The Frankenmuth Fire Department is looking for two men who helped save a 20-year-old Fairgrove area woman in the Cass River who was in an upside down vehicle.
Firefighters from Frankenmuth, Millington and Bridgeport responded to the report of a vehicle upside down in the Cass River around Ormes and Lewis Road. Two men went into the vehicle, cut the driver’s seat belt and saved the woman by moving her to shore according to the Fire Department.
The two men continued to take care of the women until first responders arrived. Crews climbed the riverbank and packaged the patient.
The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. The current status of the woman is unknown according to the fire department.
If anyone knows who one or both of these men are, the Frankenmuth Fire Department is asking resident to contact them.
