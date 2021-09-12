The Frankenmuth Fire Department is looking for two men who helped save a 20-year-old Fairgrove area woman in the Cass River who was in an upside down vehicle.
Firefighters from Frankenmuth, Millington and Bridgeport responded to the report of a vehicle upside down in the Cass River around Ormes and Lewis Road about 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 11. Two men went into the vehicle, cut the driver’s seat belt and saved the woman by moving her to shore, according to the fire department.
The two men continued to take care of the woman, who has been identified as 20-year-old Haley Nicole Wilson, until first responders arrived. Crews climbed the riverbank and packaged the patient.
The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Michigan State Police said her injuries are serious.
The investigation revealed Wilson was traveling westbound on Ormes Road when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and began to enter the south shoulder, police said.
Wilson overcorrected her steering, went back across Ormes Road, and ran off the roadway, causing the vehicle to flip into the Cass River, police said.
If anyone knows who one or both of these men are, the Frankenmuth Fire Department is asking residents to contact them.
