Players are back on the field this weekend after being benched due to COVID-19 restrictions. Saturday, Jan. 9, The Frankenmuth Eagles faced the Marine City Mariners in a playoff game unlike any other year.
Jared Davis, a 2017 graduate of Frankenmuth High School, said he is glad the players are making it work.
“We got to do what we got to do to be able to watch the game,” Davis said. “It, kind of makes it a cooler experience to tailgate, bring tents, bring your friends, and just kind of make it work."
It's not just the players that are adapting to new requirements this year, the fans are as well. The MHSAA only allows 125 tickets per team that is distributed to the players' family members.
"Having the COVID-19 limitations it makes it harder for people to be fans," Davis said.
Frankenmuth Senior, Alaina Soulliere, misses the high school experience she knew before the pandemic.
"It's very different. Having our high school experience growing up in the fans watching that, and senior year you're in front of the student section, and now we can't do that,” Soulliere said. “It's definitely very depressing and sad."
Dedicated fans still surround the outside of the stadium, doing whatever it takes to show their support.
"I have close friends who play so I'm glad that they get a chance to finish out their season," Soulliere said.
Frankenmuth’s season is not finished yet. The Eagles defeated the Mariners 31 to 7, making them Regional Champions. They'll be up against the defending Division Five State Champion, Lansing Catholic Central, on Jan. 16.
