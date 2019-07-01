A fire left extensive damage to a Frankenmuth home and now the homeowners need to find a new place to live.
The fire happened at 137 Frank Road at about 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.
The Frankenmuth Fire Department said two people were inside the home when a stove top in the garage caught fire.
The fire then spread to the adjoining wall and into the attic of the garage.
Those inside the home alerted their neighbors who called for help.
Crews were able to contain the blaze to the garage, but it left $50,000 worth of damage.
The fire department said the home is not in a livable condition due to the smoke damage.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
