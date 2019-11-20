Frankenmuth has signed a one-year sponsorship with Detroit for the exclusive naming rights of the ice rink in downtown Detroit.
The Campus Martius ice rink will be called the “Frankenmuth Rink at Campus Martius.”
“Detroit makes sense for us; it is where the majority of our visitors come from regardless of the season,” said Jamie Furbush, President/CEO of the Frankenmuth Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Detroit has been good to us and we want to return the favor, encouraging travel not only to Frankenmuth, but in collaboration with another outstanding Michigan destination.”
The Frankenmuth logo will be painted across the ice, along with other areas around the rink.
“Another thing we’re doing to capitalize on the partnership is to geotarget social and digital ads to those traveling within a few square blocks of Campus Martius to remind them to also visit Frankenmuth this winter,” said Christie Bierlein, marketing director of the Frankenmuth CVB.
The rink will be open following the tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22 until the end of March, weather permitting.
The cost to skate is $10 for adults, $8 for kids 12 and younger and seniors 59 and older. Skate rentals are available for $5.
