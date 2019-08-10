Cyclists and bike enthusiasts from all over were invited to Frankenmuth's very first biking event.
The Frankenmuth Fondo had competitive or non-competitive routes taking cyclists on a trek throughout the community.
Turn out's been great," said Dan Bade, who co-chaired the event. "I think we've got about 135 to 140 people, so for a first time biking event, it's almost perfect."
Bade is also a member of the Frankenmuth Rotary Club and says Saturday's event is all about giving back.
"We were actually looking for a fundraiser to be able to help our Helping Hands Fund, which we've given away $25,000 so far from Rotary since 2017. It's to help some of the underprivileged people in the area, so we were looking to try to grow that endowment."
Bade says it's the first year for this event, but the long-term goal is to make it bigger year-after-year.
"We're hoping to grow this event, and really the main thing that we're trying to grow are the jersey riders," he said.
"The jersey riders are people that volunteer to raise $300 dollars, go out there and ride the course and they can pick the 25, 50 or 100K, and what they end up doing is they get their registration covered and they also get a unique cycling jersey.
"We're going to change the type of jersey every year to some type of business or monument every year, so it should be something they can think about doing for next year," said Bade.
