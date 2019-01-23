TripAdvisor announced the winners of its Travelers’ Choice awards for hotels, on that list was Frankenmuth’s Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel & Waterpark.
Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.
Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel & Waterpark was ranked the 22nd top family hotel in the U.S.
“We congratulate the properties around the world recognized as the best hotels, which receive our highest honor, Travelers’ Choice Hotel awards,” said Desirée Fish, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor. “Travelers can consider these award winners when picking the perfect hotel for their needs, for any budget or trip type, or to help inspire their travels in 2019.”
In the 17th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has recognized 7,812 properties in 94 countries and eight regions worldwide in the categories of Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance, Family and All-Inclusive.
For the complete list of Travelers' Choice award-winning hotels for 2019 across all nine categories, including the top hotels around the world, visit: www.TripAdvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels.
