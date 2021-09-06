Frankenmuth is celebrating Labor Day with its annual bridge walk for the 35th year.
Hundreds of residents and guests have come together for Bavarian Inn Wooden Covered Bridge Labor Day Walk since 1986. This year’s walk will start at noon on the east side of the bridge.
After the event starts, walkers should arrive five minutes later at the Fischer Platz outdoor café, located at 713 S. Main Street, to enjoy musical entertainment.
The bridge, originally built in 1980 and restored five years ago, was made with timbers from Oregon, locally sourced shingles for its rook and 16-foot planks that form the roadway.
