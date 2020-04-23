MediLodge of Frankenmuth, The Lodge at Taylor, and MediLodge of Grand Traverse County are the first three sites selected to be part of the state's new strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
Nursing homes across the country are in a dangerous spot. Senior citizens are at high risk of dying if they get COVID-19.
And the virus spreads rapidly even in those who don’t show symptoms.
"We're dealing with a population this virus unfortunately just targets and it’s merciless with this population," said Melissa Samuel from the Health care Association of Michigan.
And a shortage of personal protective equipment doesn’t help either. That’s why we keep hearing about outbreaks, even in our Mid-Michigan nursing homes.
"There's probably even workers that have COVID and aren’t showing any symptoms," she said.
And to try to stop the spread, the Michigan Department Health and Human Services is designating regional hubs like MediLodge in Frankenmuth.
Isolated units specifically for elderly with COVID or similar symptoms.
"A person that is in the hospital recovering, stabilized and recovering they would be discharged to the unit," according to Samuel.
Or if a facility has a COVID patient or is overwhelmed, they can send them to the dedicated hub to limit the spread to other residents.
"This is a move that would protect a lot of people hopefully,” Samuel said. ”That unit is doing everything to take care of the people on it and prevent spread."
The regional hubs will have units dedicated to treating nursing home residents with COVID-19.
Residents already in nursing homes who tested positive or who no longer need hospitalization can be sent to these hubs.
The state says they will have appropriate staffing levels and protocol for treating COVID-19 patients.
Hubs are chosen based on their willingness to be involved in the program, their capacity to serve the local need for services, their proximity to acute care facilities with high COVID-19 demand, their ability to quarantine affected residents, and the facility's performance history.
