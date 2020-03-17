Do you have any old, unused laptops or IPads stocked away?
A Frankenmuth man is collecting devices to donate them to people who could benefit from them during this pandemic.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has temporarily banned unnecessary visitors from nursing homes hoping to protect those most vulnerable from catching the coronavirus.
This leaves many elderly adults feeling alone and family members longing to be with them.
Adam Beller, of Frankenmuth, hopes to make a bad situation a little better.
“My idea is to gather used tablets, laptops, and IPads and donate them to facilities,” Beller said.
Beller said he hopes nursing home residents can use the electronics to video chat with family members in the meantime.
“If ya know, the restrictions continue for three weeks or longer, this can be devastating to them as far as having any family contact. So I think it’s very important,” Beller said.
Beller took his idea and ran with it. He contacted the Frankenmuth City Manager who offered to put a drop box inside city hall for residents who’d like to donate.
“We just have to be neighborly and have some humanity during this crisis right now,” Beller said.
Beller hopes people believe that too. He said it’s like the old saying, taking one man’s trash and turning it into another treasure. Especially during this time of crisis.
If you would like to help, Beller urges people not to take electronics to nursing homes due to visitor restrictions. Also, wipe down all items before taking them to Frankenmuth City Hall.
