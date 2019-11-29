A free breakfast was held in Frankenmuth Friday morning for diners who helped deliver a special Christmas to less fortunate children.
McDonald’s in Frankenmuth offered the meal as a “thank you” to people who brought a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots holiday drive.
“We’re here to help everybody have a great Christmas and help a lot of young people in the whole county of Saginaw to enjoy Christmas too,” said Tony D’Anna, owner of McDonald’s.
McDonald’s of Frankenmuth partnered with Toys for Tots to fill as many carts with toys as possible for community children who would otherwise not have presents this Christmas.
“This is basically the number one fundraiser throughout Saginaw County for Toys for Tots,” said Robin Heise, coordinator for Saginaw County Toys for Tots. “Once we get this all loaded up and back over to where I’ve got the toys stored. Then it’s all gotta be taken out of the bags, counted, sorted, separated into different categories so I can make a report to the foundation on how well we did this time around.”
The Frankenmuth McDonald’s has been participating in the Toys for Tots program for 35 years.
