American heroes stormed the beaches of Normandy, risking and losing their lives in the major battle that turned the tide of World War II.
It happened on June 6, 1944.
On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, a local museum honored veterans of the Greatest Generation by highlighting the hardships and perseverance of Michigan men and women.
“These men and women in here, it’s like they’re my people,” said John Auger, collections manager at the Michigan Heroes Museum and a former member of the Army reserves.
On the 75th anniversary, Auger went all in on recreating the look and feel of what many soldiers went through on that fateful day.
“Everyone that’s on display was there June 6, 1944, 75 years ago today,” Auger said.
The Michigan Heroes Museum is home to more than 800 displays of Michigan’s veterans. Throughout the year they rotate the exhibit since there’s only room to show about 150 of them.
In honor of those who served in the Normandy invasion, the museum featured all of the state’s WWII veterans to the public and made admission to the museum free of charge for the day.
For those who visited the museum, it helped them to remember the sacrifices made on D-Day.
“It’s very emotional. My father served in WWII and my uncle was in the Battle of the Bulge. So a little bit of a military history in my family,” said Deena Bindewald, veteran from Frankenmuth.
Bindewald said this was her first time visiting the museum.
She said seeing the displays brought back a lifetime of memories.
As for Auger, he hopes that brings in even more people to the exhibit.
“Hopefully we won’t ever forget what they did for us in this country and around the world,” Auger said.
