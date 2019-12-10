It comes as no surprise to us here in Mid-Michigan, but Frankenmuth has been named one of the most festive Christmas cities in the U.S.
It’s a small town, but Little Bavaria is one to the world’s largest Christmas store, a move that probably helps its rankings in the list compiled by financial news website 247wallst.com.
The site compiled a list of cities that attract thousands of visitors each year to their locations:
24/7’s Most Festive Christmas Cities
· Andalusia, AL
· North Pole, AK
· Solvang, CA
· Durango, CO
· St. Augustine, FL
· Santa Claus, IN
· Annapolis, MD
· Nantucket, MA
· Frankenmuth, MI
· Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, NY
· Asheville, NC
· Bethlehem, PA
· Fredericksburg, TX
· Park City, UT
· Woodstock, VT
· Alexandria, VA
· Leavenworth, WA
· Jackson, WY
